Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) to Buy

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Evans National Bank and the Bank’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, ENB Associates Inc. and M&W Agency, Inc. The principal business of the Company, is commercial banking and consists of, among other things, attracting deposits from the general public and using these funds to extend credit and to invest in securities. The Bank offers a variety of loan products to its customers including commercial loans, commercial and residential mortgage loans, and consumer loans. “

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

EVBN stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Research analysts forecast that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $101,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.