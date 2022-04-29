Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Hold

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HMSNF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 36 ($0.46) to GBX 33 ($0.42) in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of HMSNF remained flat at $$0.35 during midday trading on Friday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

