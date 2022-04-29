Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.11.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 1,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $30,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 1,238 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $33,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,324 shares of company stock worth $254,767 in the last 90 days. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,048,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,011,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,878,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 603,578 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,282.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

