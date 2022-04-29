Zano Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102,549.00 (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $102,549.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zano has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,617.05 or 0.99923043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00051805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.33 or 0.00244085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00101612 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00148712 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00301395 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001230 BTC.

About Zano

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,171,187 coins and its circulating supply is 11,141,687 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

