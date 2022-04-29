ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0683 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0683 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $634,267.20 and approximately $30.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00329969 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00077252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00078931 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006325 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

