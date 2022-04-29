Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $13.32 on Friday, hitting $369.66. 600,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,838. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $368.35 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $406.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 18.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

