Zel Market Cap Tops $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded flat against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $137.20 or 0.00352598 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00077566 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00081280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003948 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006718 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.