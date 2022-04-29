Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:ZEN traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.04. 2,648,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,082,978. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.26 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $87.90 and a 1-year high of $154.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average of $109.86.

ZEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.30.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $967,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,199 shares of company stock worth $10,312,296 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Tobam bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

