Zenfuse (ZEFU) Market Cap Achieves $1.55 Million

Zenfuse (ZEFU) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $74,960.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenfuse alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00030960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00100440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,899,301 coins. The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenfuse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.