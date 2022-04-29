Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $39.61 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 392.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $81,054,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,235.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 787,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,020,000 after buying an additional 728,852 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,445.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 326,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,763,000 after buying an additional 305,684 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,520,000 after buying an additional 196,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,746,000. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

