ZooKeeper (ZOO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $547,002.00

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $547,002.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042505 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.97 or 0.07286239 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00058008 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 110,017,607 coins and its circulating supply is 141,364,686 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

