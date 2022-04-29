Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citic Securities began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.57. 3,605,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,945. Zoom Video Communications has a twelve month low of $94.51 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.76.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,805 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

