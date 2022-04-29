Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives $480.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $480.00.

ZURVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZURVY stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 20.75 and a current ratio of 20.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.1687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.