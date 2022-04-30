-$0.08 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) to report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). BlackLine reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.38.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock valued at $316,003 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BL traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 900,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,427. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $93.27. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.90. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

