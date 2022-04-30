$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.10. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CENTA opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

