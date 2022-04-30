78,935 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 78,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

IR stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,097,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

IR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

