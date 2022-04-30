AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ACRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACRX opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.67. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,819,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 24,729 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.