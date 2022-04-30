ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Shares of ADVOF opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $858.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.44.

ADVA Optical Networking ( OTCMKTS:ADVOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADVA Optical Networking will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

