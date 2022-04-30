Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) vs. Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) Financial Contrast

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) and Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Alico has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shineco has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alico and Shineco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shineco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alico presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Alico’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alico is more favorable than Shineco.

Profitability

This table compares Alico and Shineco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alico 37.35% 1.83% 1.03% Shineco N/A -63.46% -41.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alico and Shineco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alico $108.56 million 2.76 $34.86 million $5.47 7.25 Shineco $3.02 million 7.91 -$31.44 million N/A N/A

Alico has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Summary

Alico beats Shineco on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alico (Get Rating)

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets. The Land Management and Other Operations segment owns and manages land in Collier, Glades, and Hendry Counties; and leasing of land for recreational and grazing purposes, conservation, and mining activities. As of September 30, 2021, it had 83,000 acres of land situated in eight counties in Florida, which include the Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

About Shineco (Get Rating)

Shineco, Inc. engages in processing and distributing specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts derived from an indigenous Chinese plant Apocynum Venetum in the People's Republic of China. The company's specialized fabrics, textiles, and other byproducts are specialized textile and health supplement products to incorporate traditional Eastern medicines with various scientific methods. It also grows and cultivates yew trees, fast-growing bamboo willows, and scenic greening trees; and provides logistic services for agricultural products. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

