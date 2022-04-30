Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AAU stock opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.27 and a quick ratio of 24.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 37,847 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

