Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.