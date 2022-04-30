Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant net lease commercial properties. Alpine Income Property Trust Inc. is based in Daytona Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of PINE opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

In other Alpine Income Property Trust news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 20,242 shares of company stock worth $371,264. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

