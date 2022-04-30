Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.29.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Amerant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.94%.

In other Amerant Bancorp news, Director M. Gustavo Marturet sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $68,603.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Gustavo J. Vollmer sold 9,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $315,397.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,598 over the last three months. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 34.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 593,417 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,691,000 after acquiring an additional 294,173 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,027,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Amerant Bancorp by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 490,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,966,000 after buying an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amerant Bancorp by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 74,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Amerant Bancorp (Get Rating)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.