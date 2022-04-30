American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup cut American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of ACC opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.67. American Campus Communities has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,179,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,896,000 after buying an additional 592,054 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,865,000 after buying an additional 968,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,715,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,748,000 after buying an additional 415,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,969,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

