American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.71 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $149.89 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.48 and a 200-day moving average of $176.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,337 shares of company stock worth $89,685,314 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

