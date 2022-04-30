Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) & Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) Financial Review

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) and Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Bluejay Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics 2.80% -0.11% -0.08% Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Bluejay Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $147.79 million 2.11 $4.13 million $0.29 74.24 Bluejay Diagnostics N/A N/A -$3.49 million N/A N/A

Anika Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Anika Therapeutics and Bluejay Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anika Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.72%. Bluejay Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 754.70%. Given Bluejay Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bluejay Diagnostics is more favorable than Anika Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on hyaluronic acid (HA) technology platform. Its OA pain management product family consists of Monovisc, Orthovisc, Cingal, and Hyvisc that are indicated to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis conditions; and joint preservation and restoration product family comprise a portfolio of approximately 150 bone preserving joint technology products, a line of sports medicine soft tissue repair solutions, and orthopedic regenerative solutions products. The company's non-orthopedic product family include HA-based products for non-orthopedic applications, including adhesion barrier products, advanced wound care products, ophthalmic products, and ear, nose, and throat products. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.