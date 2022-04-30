Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.97.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $115.57 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day moving average is $128.26.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $5,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,079.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

