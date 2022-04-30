Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aristocrat Leisure in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

ARLUF opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. Aristocrat Leisure has a 52-week low of $22.21 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.83.

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, assembly, sale, distribution, and servicing of games and systems in the Americas, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers gaming content; and platforms and systems, including electronic gaming machines, digital social games, and casino management systems, as well as free-to-play mobile games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.