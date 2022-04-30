Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.24. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $14.39 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $43.99 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 14.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.