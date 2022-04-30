ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Shares of ARR stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.30. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -74.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

