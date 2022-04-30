Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €6.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.45) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AT1. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.38) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.80) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.74) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($9.03) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aroundtown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.73 ($7.23).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €4.80 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.85. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of €5.21 and a 200 day moving average of €5.50. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €4.62 ($4.96) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($7.70).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

