Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Atlantic American has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.16.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

In other Atlantic American news, insider Harriett J. Robinson purchased 1,363,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 830,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

