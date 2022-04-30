Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 720 ($9.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.50) to GBX 715 ($9.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.18) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.22 ($8.94).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 634.80 ($8.09) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 646.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 666.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.27.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

