Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Apr 30th, 2022

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTOGet Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AUTO. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 725 ($9.24) to GBX 720 ($9.18) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 745 ($9.50) to GBX 715 ($9.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.18) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 701.22 ($8.94).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 634.80 ($8.09) on Tuesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 538 ($6.86) and a one year high of GBX 751.40 ($9.58). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 646.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 666.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.99 billion and a PE ratio of 31.27.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

