AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of AUTO opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. AutoWeb has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

