B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BRIV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.73. B. Riley Principal 250 Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRIV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 250 Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Principal 250 Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Principal 250 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

