Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKR. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Baker Hughes from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.38.

NYSE BKR opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,237,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,562,658. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

