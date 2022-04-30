Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Europe raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.71.

BMO stock opened at $106.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $93.19 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.60.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $1.049 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

