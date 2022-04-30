Barclays Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $81.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.47.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.