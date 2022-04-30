Barclays Trims AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Target Price to $24.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AUDC opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $37.35.

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 164,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 712,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AudioCodes by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioCodes (Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.