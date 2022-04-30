Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.83.

B opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

