BCE (NYSE:BCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46. BCE has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.08%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BCE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in BCE by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

