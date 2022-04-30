Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €93.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($100.00) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BFSA. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($84.95) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

BFSA stock opened at €59.40 ($63.87) on Tuesday. Befesa has a 12 month low of €55.60 ($59.78) and a 12 month high of €73.60 ($79.14). The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 27.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

