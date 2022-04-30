Benchmark Begins Coverage on Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Freshpet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $143.30.

FRPT opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 423,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,458,000 after purchasing an additional 43,621 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 186.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

