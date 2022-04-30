Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €3.10 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.33) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.30) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($1.94) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

AF opened at €3.95 ($4.25) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €4.04. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

