Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Up 2.3%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €44.50 ($47.85) and last traded at €43.80 ($47.10). 2,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.80 ($46.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.07. The stock has a market cap of $442.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BDT)

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft provides engineering services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. The Digital Engineering segments designs vehicle components for interior, exterior, powertrain, chassis, or body, as well as the development of complete vehicles, including numerical analysis.

