Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Shares Up 2.3%

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €44.50 ($47.85) and last traded at €43.80 ($47.10). 2,779 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.80 ($46.02).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.07. The stock has a market cap of $442.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71.
Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BDT)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.