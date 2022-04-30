Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BYND. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $160.28.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYND. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,460 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Beyond Meat by 18.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.