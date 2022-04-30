Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:BIOTW opened at $0.21 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

