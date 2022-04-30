bitCNY Hits Market Cap of $4.35 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and $739,776.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.08 or 0.07316797 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

