Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Blencowe Resources Plc (LON:BRES – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.31 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.35 ($0.06). Approximately 624,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,068,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.82.

About Blencowe Resources (LON:BRES)

Blencowe Resources Plc engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It holds an interest in the Orom-Cross Graphite project that covers an area of approximately 520,000 hectares located in Northern Uganda. The company was formerly known as Cora Gold Limited and changed its name to Blencowe Resources Limited in September 2017.

