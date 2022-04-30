BMO Capital Markets Boosts UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $88.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UFPI. DA Davidson increased their target price on UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $77.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.60. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UFP Industries will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $25,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Allen T. Peters sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $442,963.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,745 shares of company stock worth $3,731,235. 3.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,959,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,940,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,600,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,322,000 after purchasing an additional 263,179 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 421.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 312,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $21,102,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

