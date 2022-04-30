BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading Down 8.8%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.30 and last traded at $11.38. 11,647,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 6,182,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

